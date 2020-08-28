Man arrested for robbing gas station near Central and Ridge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly robbing the Pe Gas Station located near Central and Ridge.

Kane Guffey (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday afternoon, police responded to the robbery and contacted an employee who said a man entered the store, fired a gun, and demanded cash. Cash was given to the man who fled on foot. No one was injured.

After an investigation, police learned of a suspect and arrested Kane Guffey at a home in the 1700 block of S. Saint Francis. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

Police said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

