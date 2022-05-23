WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has announced that one man is in custody following the execution of a search warrant in Washington County.

According to the DCSO, at 9:53 p.m. Thursday, they received a call from a business located at 2349 Fair Rd. in Dickinson County for a commercial business alarm. The location just off Interstate 70 is home to the Lion’s Den, an adult entertainment business. Deputies found that a man had entered the business and taken property valued at over $2,000.

After seeking assistance from the public through Facebook, deputies were led to Washington County, where the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) found the suspect and his vehicle. As a result, Kenneth L. Riddle, 43, of Washington, Kansas, was taken into custody and brought to the Dickinson County Jail, where he was booked on charges of aggravated burglary and felony theft.

Following the arrest, on May 23, deputies from the WCSO and the DCSO executed a search warrant on a home in Washington and found the stolen property.