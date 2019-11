HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson police arrested a man after receiving a threat of an armed person at the Hutchinson News.

The office is located on 2nd Avenue near Jefferson Street. Numerous law enforcement agencies responded.

The Hutchpost said a temporary employee at the paper, Dominic Zales, called in the report and said he was fearful for his safety.

Police arrived and arrested Zales on suspicion of criminal threat.

Officials blocked 2nd Avenue while working on the scene.

