Man arrested for warrants and credit card fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of outstanding warrants and unlawful use of credit cards.

Around 10:40 a.m., officers responded to Towne West Square for a suspicious character call. The suspect, Daniel Calloway, was seen leaving in a silver Saturn SC2. Officers pursued him, and he failed to stop.

He eventually stopped and ran from police. A K-9 was used to apprehend him near the 1800 block of North Meridian. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for a dog bite.

Calloway remains in jail on probation violations, flee and elude, running a stop sign, criminal damage to property and criminal use of a credit card.