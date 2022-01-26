Man arrested in 2020 crash that killed Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than a year after a crash killed Sonia Lopez of Wichita, investigators have made an arrest in the case. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has booked Gabriel Ortiz, 26, of Oceanside, California, into jail.

One woman died after this two-vehicle crash at MacArthur and Hoover in southwest Wichita, Sept. 5, 2020. (KSN photo

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on September 5, 2020, on MacArthur Road near Hoover Road. Investigators said a van and an SUV were headed in opposite directions when the SUV veered off the road, over-corrected, and hit the other van head-on.

At the time, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office told KSN that the drivers of both vehicles and their passengers went to the hospital with serious to serious injuries. Lopez, 55, a passenger in the van, died from her injuries.

This week, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office extradition unit members arrested Ortiz at the San Diego, California County Jail and transported him to the Sedgwick County Jail.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Ortiz is booked on suspicion of second-degree murder, the alternative of involuntary manslaughter, and three counts of aggravated battery. Ortiz is being held on a $200,000 bond.