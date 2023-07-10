GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged aggravated kidnapping in Garden City Sunday night.

According to the Garden City Police Department, they responded around 11:35 p.m. to the report of an aggravated burglary in the north part of Garden City.

Upon arrival, officers learned that an individual had entered a residence without permission and left.

The GCPD says through further investigation, they revealed that the suspect followed the individual that entered the residence without permission in their car and confronted them.

An altercation ensued, and the suspect pulled out a handgun and allegedly threatened the individual and a passenger and began punching the individual.

The GCPD says the passenger ran from the scene. The suspect entered the car and forced the individual to drive to their home.

After arriving at the individual’s home, the suspect allegedly threatened the individual and another victim before leaving.

On Monday, the GCPD says the suspect was found at their home and arrested on suspicion of:

Aggravated kidnapping

Three counts of aggravated assault

Aggravated burglary

Criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

An investigation is ongoing.

KSN does not name suspects unless charges are filed in their case.