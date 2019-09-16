Man arrested in attempted kidnapping makes first court appearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man arrested in an attempted kidnapping last Wednesday made his first appearance in court Friday.

Tyler DeBarea was taken into custody after students outside Wineteer Elementary School reported he tried to grab their shirts or arms. Debarea then crashed a truck at McConnell Air Force Base.

A judge charged DeBarea with a felony count of aggravated criminal threat along with four counts of battery.

DeBarea is due back in court Thursday. His bond is set at $50,000.

LATEST STORIES: