Man arrested in attempted kidnapping makes first court appearance

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Tyler DeBarea

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man arrested in an attempted kidnapping last Wednesday made his first appearance in court Friday.

Tyler DeBarea was taken into custody after students outside Wineteer Elementary School reported he tried to grab their shirts or arms. Debarea then crashed a truck at McConnell Air Force Base.

A judge charged DeBarea with a felony count of aggravated criminal threat along with four counts of battery.

DeBarea is due back in court Thursday. His bond is set at $50,000.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories