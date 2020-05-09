Man arrested in Barton County for criminal threat, other charges

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday attempted to execute arrest warrants John Paul Zapata in the 200 block of North Washington. The office said they executed warrants at the home before resulting in the recovery of guns, methamphetamine, and money.

While at the home, the sheriff’s office said Zapata took photographs of the marked law enforcement vehicles parked outside and sent them to other people. Those people promptly notified the sheriff’s office, confirming Zapata was inside the house. He also stated in his text messages to others that law enforcement was going to have to come in and get him.

Deputies said they continued to knock and announce their presence, but Zapata refused to come to the door. The sheriff’s office said after deploying teargas twice, they forced entry and found Zapata hiding in a crawlspace. He refused to come out. At that time, several deputies went and removed him.

Zapata was placed under arrest around 5 p.m. and transported to the Barton County Jail. He was booked on charges of interference with a law enforcement officer, criminal threat, felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony warrant for domestic battery, stalking as well as a violation of the PFA and other charges. Zapata is being held without bond on one of the felony warrants and various bonds amount on the other charges.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Great Bend Fire Department and EMS, a K9 officer, and a detective from the Great Bend Police Department.