Man arrested in child rape case in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Attorney General’s office says a man has been arrested and charged after a child rape investigation in Ellsworth County.

A criminal complaint charges Dalton Eberhart with two counts of rape, one count of aggravated intimidation of a witness, and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purpose.

The complaint claims that on or about June 12, 2019, Eberhart gave a cereal malt beverage to a child under the age of 14, had sex with the child, and attempted to prevent or dissuade the child from reporting it.

The complaint was filed in Ellsworth County District Court on May 12, 2020.

Eberhart’s first appearance is set for Thursday, May 21, at 1 p.m. in Ellsworth County District Court.

