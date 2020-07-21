Man arrested in connection to 2 shootings on South Broadway in late June

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to two shootings last month. One happened on June 23 at the Afton Motel, and the other occurred on June 27.

The shooting at the Afton Motel in the 800 block of S. Broadway injured a 26-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, and a 60-year-old man. The three victims heard shots outside, and when they exited, they were shot. They sustained non-life-threatening wounds.

The shooting on June 27 occurred outside El Farol Rojo when a 32-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were leaving and multiple shots were fired. The 32-year-old man arrived at the hospital and was treated and released for a gunshot wound.

Police said through their investigation, evidence, and interviewing witnesses, they learned Isaac Pile was determined to be connected to the two shootings.

Pile was arrested without incident Monday at Kellogg and Greenwich on suspicion of four counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property.

Police said there were no previous connections between the victims and Pile.

