FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, a man has been arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of 35-year-old Alexander “AJ” Perez of Ulysses.

Perez was reported missing to the Ulysses Police Department by his family on Dec. 14, 2020.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the KBI on Jan. 12, 2021, after foul play was suspected in his disappearance.

The KBI says authorities believe he was killed on or around Dec. 6, 2020, in Finney County.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, a 44-year-old man from Garden City was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder connected to the death of Perez.

The KBI says the man was also arrested on suspicion of racketeering, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft. The additional charges were based on an investigation by the Garden City Police Department and the FCSO.

The man was arrested at the Finney County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges, according to the KBI.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in the case.