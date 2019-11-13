Man arrested in connection to August shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department reported Wednesday that they have arrested 18-year-old Pierce Jackson of Wichita on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and an outstanding warrant stemming from a shooting in August that left 33-year-old Jerome Armbeck dead.

Jackson was located and arrested in Dallas, Texas. He was transported to Wichita and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. Police had previously arrested 20-year-old Marcus Lamar and a 17-year-old man in this case.

Armbeck was killed on August 19, 2019 in the 4600 block of East Boston Street in Wichita.

According to police, an officer was in the area attending a meeting when someone ran in and told him that someone had been shot. The officer found the victim in a nearby field and began life-saving measures. Armbeck died at the scene.

Police said the shooting resulted from a disturbance between Armbeck and the three other men. They said it was not a random incident and was drug-related.

The case against Jackson has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

