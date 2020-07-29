Man arrested in connection to killing of AutoZone employee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An 18-year-old man has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Nick Blue.

Police arrested Lamontae Donae Lucas, 18, at his home on North Zimmerly, Wednesday.

Nick Blue (Photo courtesy Anita Blue)

The victim, 40-year-old Nick Blue, was found shot to death at his workplace, the AutoZone at 910 S. Oliver, Sunday night.

The business was still open at the time of the shooting.

Police say their investigation revealed that Lucas entered the store with the intent to rob it. During that time, they say Lucas shot Blue one time and then fled.

The Wichita Police Department released this photo and asked for help identifying the person they call a suspect in a criminal homicide. (Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

Two other employees were in the building, one in the stockroom, one in the basement. They told police they did not see or hear anything at the front of the store.

They called 911 when they found Blue’s body.

Police released a surveillance photo of a possible suspect Monday afternoon. They say that was key to helping them solve the case.

“This case was solved through community response to the photograph that was posted and tips that we received, but also through some very good and diligent police work on behalf of our detectives section,” said Captain Jason Stephens, Wichita Police Department.

Police say there is no indication that Lucas and Blue knew each other.

Stephens was asked if this case is linked to three other armed robberies Sunday night. He said they are still looking into that and cannot comment beyond that.

