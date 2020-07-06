Man arrested in connection to northeast Wichita homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police made an arrest in a homicide that happened a week ago.

Sedgwick County Jail records show 37-year-old Zachary Province of Valley Center was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Twenty-five-year-old Joshua Steele was found dead on East Ayesbury back on June 29. Police said Steele and his girlfriend were at a friend’s home there when two men arrived and a fight started over the property.

Someone opened fire, shooting Steele. He died at the scene. Province hasn’t been charged. No word on when he will make his first court appearance.

