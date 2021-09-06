Man arrested in connection to Riverside Park murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man the Wichita Police Department was searching for is now in the Sedgwick County jail.

Jail records show that Daniel Scott Carpenter, 33, of Wichita, was booked Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony.

The WPD released a surveillance photo Friday and said the man in the photo was a suspect in a homicide investigation.

The Wichita Police Department released this surveillance photo on Sept. 3, 2021, and asked for help finding the man in the photo. (Courtesy WPD)

Daniel Scott Carpenter (Photo: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The jail booking sheet shows that the case Carpenter is suspected in is the same as the person in the surveillance photo. The case numbers are the same.

The case involves a homicide in Riverside Park. Officers were sent to the park in the 800 block of W. Murdock, Thursday, Sept. 2, to check on the welfare of a person. They found an unconscious shooting victim, Jason Huber, 32, of Wichita. Huber died a short time later at the hospital.

Police said the surveillance photo showed a man who was at a nearby business at the same time as Huber before the shooting. They said the man left the business driving a white Buick La Sabre, and Huber left on a bicycle, both going west toward the park. Police say Huber was shot at Murdock and Stackman Drive, and his bicycle was taken.

Police sent a news release to media Friday morning, listing a 28-year-old Dodge City man who had been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Huber. But police said later Friday that the man is no longer a suspect.