Man arrested in death of Kansas toddler

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Manhattan man has been arrested in the death of a 2-year-old child. The Riley County police say Gage Anderson was arrested Thursday.

Officers went to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan Thursday after receiving a report of a severely injured child. The child died later that day.

The police department says Anderson and the child lived together.

Anderson is being held at the Riley County Jail on a $500,000 bond. No further details were released.