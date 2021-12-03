Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Wichita Denny’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have arrested a man in a fatal shooting that happened outside a Wichita Denny’s restaurant last month.

The Sedgwick County Jail booking sheet shows that Marshall Green Jr. was booked Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder in the case.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 outside the Denny’s at 4024 E. Harry. Monzell Brocks, 45, who worked at the restaurant, had been shot. He died a short time later at the hospital.

According to police, their investigation revealed that several men and women arrived at the restaurant and sat at a table. Brocks was sitting with them. As the group began to leave, Brocks also went outside, and someone shot him.

Detectives say they recovered illegal drugs, two handguns, and shell casings at the scene.

Police have not released details of Green’s arrest. We will update this story as more details become available.