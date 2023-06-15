GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 55-year-old Garden City man is in jail on suspicion of rape. The Garden City Police Department said the alleged victim is a 15-year-old girl the suspect knows.

GCPD said the crime was reported to have happened last December. Police have been investigating the case for a month and say they have more work to do, but they arrested the man at his home on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old alleged suspect was booked into the Finney County jail on suspicion of:

Rape

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Aggravated solicitation of a child

Sexual exploitation of a child

Attempted aggravated criminal sodomy

It is KSN policy not to identify suspects until they have been formally charged with a felony.