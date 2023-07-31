DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA. (KSNT) – A 26-year-old man was arrested in Douglas County, Georgia, for leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a 57-year-old man and his 81-year-old father.

The man was arrested in connection to a case that originally happened on Oct. 26, 2019, in Grant County, Kansas.

The man was identified as the driver of a semi-truck that failed to yield the right of way to the father-son duo. He then stole a pickup truck from a witness and fled the scene, according to the U.S. Marshals Office of Public Affairs. The pickup truck was later found abandoned.

The 26-year-old was also wanted for a federal supervised release violation from Wichita, Kansas, according to the U.S. Marshals Office of Public Affairs. He was arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail in Georgia.

“I am proud of the dedicated work of our Fugitive Task Force, and I hope this arrest will help the victim’s family get some sense of closure,” U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller said.

KSN News does not release suspect names unless they are charged with a crime.