EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who fell asleep in the driver’s seat of a car was arrested after being found in possession of several thousand fentanyl pills and a handgun.

The suspect was identified as a 35-year-old man when patrol officers approached a car that was stopped facing traffic with the engine running at 10:30 p.m. at the 100 block of Locust in south-central El Paso.

Fentanyl, gun, ammunition and cash seized by the El Paso Police Department on a traffic search (Courtesy: El Paso Police Department)

According to the El Paso Police Department, the man was asleep in the driver’s seat, holding a gun in his hand. He was awakened by the officers, ordered out of his vehicle and found in possession of several thousand fentanyl pills.

The man was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He is facing charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon and under a bond of $202,000.