Man arrested in shooting last year that killed Topeka teen

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen in his Topeka home last year.

The Capital-Journal reports that 23-year-old Darnell Tyree-Peppers, of Topeka, was arrested Thursday.

Police say Tyree-Peppers is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated robbery in the Nov. 12 shooting death of 15-year-old Owen Hughes.

Also killed in the shooting was 21-year-old Reginald McKinney Jr.

Prosecutors have said Hughes died after McKinney and others forced their way into Hughes’ home, where McKinney and others fired guns and Hughes returned fire.

Also charged in Hughes’ death is Larry Huggins III, 23, who is set to appear at an Oct. 27 pretrial hearing.

