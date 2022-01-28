Zachary Lackey (Courtesy Grant County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said a 36-year-old man is in custody after an investigation into child sex crimes.

The sheriff said Grant County District Court issued an arrest warrant for Zachary Lackey two weeks ago. Lackey was arrested and held in Marshall County until deputies transported him back to Grant County.

The sheriff said Lackey was booked for eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child, three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and one count of identity theft.

Lackey’s bond is set at $500,000 cash or a cash surety bond.