Man arrested in Wichita rape investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of rape and aggravated kidnapping.

Police say a 45-year-old woman reported the rape Sunday around 12:30 a.m.

She told officers she had been walking near Lincoln and Main when a man approached her, forced her into a residence and sexually assaulted her.

The woman left the residence after the attack and called 911.

Police say that through their investigation they determined Raul Lopez-Garcia is the suspect. They also say the assault happened in a home in the 100 block of East Lincoln.

It will be up to the Sedgwick County district attorney to decide if charges are filed.

