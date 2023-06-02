WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man arrested in the beating death of his mother has been formally charged.

On Tuesday evening, Kacey Joel, 46, was found in her backyard in the 5700 block of E. Central Ave. with “significant trauma.” She died later at a Wichita hospital.

Police soon caught up to a man running from the scene, later identified as 21-year-old Devin Joel. He is the victim’s son. He was taken into custody without incident.

Devin made his first appearance Friday in Sedgwick County District Court. He has been formally charged with first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and aggravated robbery.

His bond has been set at $1 million, and his next hearing is scheduled for June 15.