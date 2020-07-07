Man arrested in Woodson County officer-involved shooting

WOODSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Special agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation made an arrest Tuesday related to the officer-involved shooting in Neosho Falls on July 2.

At approximately noon Tuesday, July 7, 41-year-old Edward G. Bridges, of Chanute, was released from the University of Kansas Medical Center and taken into custody. He was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal carrying of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated weapons violation of a convicted felon, possession of the stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bridges was then booked into the Allen County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

