Man arrested on multiple charges involving sexual exploitation of juveniles

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police announced Wednesday that late Tuesday morning, Stacy Alan Munsell was arrested on charges of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated indecent liberties.

According to WPD, this arrest stems from an investigation by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit involving incidents of sexual abuse against five juveniles. The incidents occurred over a period of six years.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.

