Man arrested on suspicion of aggravated indecent solicitation and attempted kidnapping of a child

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and attempted aggravated kidnapping.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call at the QuikTrip located in the 700 block of South Broadway. Officers contacted a 10-year-old boy who reported while walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of South Wichita and that a man approached him on foot, made sexually explicit comments, and then grabbed his arm. The boy was able to break free from the man and run to the QuikTrip to get help. The boy received only minor injuries.

Police said they determined through their investigation that 62-year-old Webb Ketcherside was involved in the incident. He was arrested.

Police said Ketcherside has previously been arrested and convicted on charges of indecent solicitation of a child, criminal threat, and theft. He is also a registered sex offender through the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

