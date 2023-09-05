HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, among other charges, in Hutchinson.

According to the Hutchinson Police Department, on Tuesday, they received the report of a stabbing near the intersection of East 16th Avenue and North Plum Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a medical center in Hutchinson before being transported to a hospital in Wichita for the treatment of their injuries.

The HPD says the victim is currently in stable condition.

An investigation revealed that there was an argument between the victim and the suspect, which ended with the suspect stabbing the victim multiple times.

The HPD says the investigation also revealed that the victim was battered by the suspect the night prior.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and battery.

The man is currently in custody at the Reno County Correctional Facility, according to the HPD.

An investigation is ongoing.

KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.