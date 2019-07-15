Man arrested on suspicion of meth after fleeing police on bike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of flee and elude, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.

At around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, police were in the area of Pawnee and Seneca looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault and domestic violence case. It was reported that the suspect was riding a bicycle.

Officers observed a man riding a bicycle matching the suspect description. Police attempted to stop the man, and he refused.

He traveled south onto the side walk on McLean. The man then abruptly stopped on the sidewalk and the bicycle was bumped by the police car.

The man, identified as Derek M. Johnson, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. He was treated before being released into jail.

Police determined Johnson was not involved in the earlier domestic violence case.

The Wichita Police Department requested the Kansas Highway Patrol investigate the accident to provide transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.

An internal review will be done by the Wichita Police Department.