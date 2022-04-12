RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) has arrested a man on suspicion of child sex crimes, with all victims being under the age of 14, on Tuesday afternoon.

The RCSO said in a Facebook post that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 35-year-old Wayne Willard was arrested by detectives at the Reno County Courthouse.

Detectives say the investigation started with an incident that was reported to deputies recently. As the investigation progressed, another victim and more incidents were reported.

Authorities believe there are several more victims and incidents that may have occurred.

Willard is booked into the Reno County Correctional Facility on suspicion of three counts of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Willard is held on a $500,000 bond. The case is still under investigation.