Man arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, Sedgwick Sheriff’s Office says

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Valley Center man has been taken into custody by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on a second-degree murder charge after law enforcement investigates an alleged domestic dispute.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call shortly after 9 a.m. of a woman injured at a residence at 109th and Ridge Road.

Colonel Brian White said when deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman with severe injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition, where she later died of her injuries.

Deputies believe her injuries were a result of aggravated battery. Colonel White said law enforcement turned their focus to her domestic partner, a 42-year-old man who has since been taken into custody and booked on a second-degree murder charge.

“When we first arrived on the scene we did not know if we were dealing with some kind of accident that occurred. But through the course of the investigation, we determined that this was a criminal matter and took him into custody. But, it was unclear at the beginning of the investigation what we were dealing with,” said Colonel Brian White, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they have responded to that home for a domestic call once in the past.

