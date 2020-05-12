Man arrested on suspicion of Wichita woman’s murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree murder.

At approximately 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an unknown call at a home in the 4900 block of East Murdock. Upon arrival, police located 36-year-old Sarah Phillips of Wichita unresponsive with trauma to her head. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Later Sunday, the department said investigators contacted Isaac Pankratz at a home in the 2500 block of West Wildwood regarding the investigation. He was arrested after being found in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Through further investigation, police said they learned that Pankratz and Phillips were both at the home on Murdock when he allegedly fired a shot from a shotgun, striking her and causing fatal injuries. Pankratz then fled the scene.

Police said the incident wasn’t random and Pankratz and Phillips knew each other. Additionally, police said Pankratz has been arrested and convicted of charges that include robbery, aggravated assault, theft, and burglary.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

