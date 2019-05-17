Man arrested, victim identified in southeast Wichita fatal shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 24-year-old man was arrested Friday in a fatal shooting.  It happened in the 1500 block of South Parkwood around 4:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Dieuvent Mpirwa with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Officers arrested 24-year-old Noah Kanyizere on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight that may have involved money between Kanyizere and Mpirwa outside of the home. Kanyizere pulled out a gun and fired a shot, striking and killing Mpirwa.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. 

