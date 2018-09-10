Man arrested with heroin sentenced to federal prison

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A man who was arrested in Kansas with 4.5 pounds of heroin was sentenced Monday to 41 months in federal prison.

Elesvan Garcia-Matinez, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. In his plea, he admitted the Geary County Sheriff’s Office stopped his car on I-70 in Geary County. In the trunk, they found a modified fire extinguisher containing about 4.5 pounds of heroin.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Attorney's Office worked on the case.