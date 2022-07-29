WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has made an arrest in a 2020 murder case. According to the Sedgwick County Jail booking sheet, 42-year-old Christopher E. English of Wichita was booked Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Michael Horn.

The Wichita Police Department said the homicide happened on Dec. 2, 2020. Officers responded to a shooting call at a home in the 1800 block of South Main Street. They found Horn, who had a fatal gunshot wound.

One person was shot in the head at a home on South Main in Wichita on Dec. 2, 2020. (KSN News)

The early investigation indicated the shots came from outside the home and that it was not random. However, the WPD has not said when they developed English as a suspect in the case.

The Sedgwick County Jail booking sheet indicated that Wichita police picked English up from the Harvey County Jail.

When we asked police about it, a WPD spokesperson said English was arrested in May 2021 and has been in jail on federal charges.

The Sedgwick County Jail booking sheet said English was booked Thursday on suspicion of a number of charges, including: