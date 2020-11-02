Man carrying over 2 pounds of heroin pleads guilty

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The United States Attorney’s office in Kansas announced that a man from Mexico pleaded guilty Monday to driving more than one kilogram of heroin to Kansas.
Orlando Alexis Gaxiola-Guevara, 24, a citizen of Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. He and another man were stopped on I-70 in Logan County, Kan. Gaxiola-Guevara presented an identification that said he was from a city in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. Officers found more than one kilogram of heroin hidden in the quarter panels of the vehicle.
Gaxiola-Guevara could face a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million.
Gaxiola-Guevara’s sentencing is set for January 25, 2021.
