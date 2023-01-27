WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway on Tuesday morning appeared before a judge Friday afternoon.

The judge read the five charges against Lorenzo Gary, 37, including two counts of rape of a child under the age of 14 and one count of aggravated indecent liberties.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said the alleged crimes happened in the 2300 block of S Broadway. According to officers, a woman reported that she thought a man was having sexual relations with a child at the motel.

The WPD responded and took the man and the girl to the department’s Exploited and Missing Child Unit for interviews.

The judge set Gary’s bond at $300,000. If Gary makes bond, he will have to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The judge also ordered that he have no contact with the victim or any state witnesses. He also cannot have contact with anyone under the age of 16 without an authorized adult present.

A public defender is being assigned to represent him. The next court date is Feb. 6.