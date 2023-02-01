WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge in the Sedgwick County District Court has charged a man with second-degree murder after he was allegedly involved in a police chase that ended when he crashed into a utility pole, killing a Wellington woman.

Harry Rediker, 22, of Wichita, was charged with the following:

Murder in the second degree; Unintentional but reckless

Flee or attempt to elude; Motor vehicle accident or damage property

Driving while suspended; First conviction

The crash happened on Jan. 30. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says Lindsey Garmon, 38, of Wellington, was a passenger in the car Rediker was allegedly driving. Deputies say they tried stopping Rediker on Kellogg Ave. around 5:20 a.m., but Rediker allegedly did not stop.

The car crashed near the intersection of S Hoover Rd and Taft St in west Wichita. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole.

Garmon was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. Rediker was hospitalized with minor injuries and later booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

Rediker is next due in court on Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. His bond has been set at $250,000.