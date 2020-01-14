Man charged after police find infant injured, drugs in home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Brietan Rader, 25, of Wichita, went before a judge Tuesday afternoon to face charges in a child abuse investigation.

A 9-month-old girl suffered critical injuries Friday night at an apartment in the 3600 block of West 13th Street. The girl remains hospitalized.

Police investigated and arrested Rader. They say he is not the father of the girl.

Two other children, ages 6 and 2, were not injured. They were placed in protective custody.

Police say they discovered a marijuana grow operation in the apartment.

Tuesday afternoon, a judge read the charges against Rader, abuse of a child under the age of 6, cultivating a controlled substance, and possessing drug paraphernalia with the intent to manufacture, plant, cultivate a controlled substance.

The judge set Rader’s bond at $250,000. His next court date is Jan. 30.

