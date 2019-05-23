Man charged after stabbing neighbor to death over loud music Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Darnell Jackson (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail) [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Darnell Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated burglary in a Sedgwick County Court room on Wednesday.

Jackson is being held on a $90,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for June 6, 2019.

The murder Jackson is being charged for was a dispute over loud music.

Capt. Brent Allred said officers responded to a call early Sunday in the 2400 block of South Glendale.

They found 45-year-old Joseph Heiman of Wichita in his apartment suffering from several stab wounds. He died later at a hospital.

Jackson called 911 to report the stabbing and was arrested at the apartment complex.

The investigation revealed there had been a dispute between Jackson and Heiman over loud music.

"On Sunday, Mr. Jackson became upset about the loud music and entered Heiman's apartment and stabbed him multiple times," Capt. Allred said.