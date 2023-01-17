WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Benjamin Brady, 34, has been charged after stealing a car in Wichita that had a little girl inside of it and driving to Oklahoma in November.

Brady has been charged by a judge in the 18th Judicial District Court with kidnapping; in flight, or the commission of any crime and theft of property or services valued at $1,500 to $25,000.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30, they received a call for the report of a stolen car with a 6-year-old girl in it from outside a liquor store in north Wichita in the 2300 block of N. Amidon.

Using Flock and ELSAG, police learned the car was headed south into Oklahoma. Around 8 p.m., Oklahoma troopers conducted a traffic stop about 22 miles south of the state line.

The girl was found safe inside and returned to her family. Brady was taken into custody by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Dash cam footage from Sunday’s child abduction (Courtesy: Oklahoma Highway Patrol) Dash cam footage from Sunday’s child abduction (Courtesy: Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

Brady is scheduled to be back in court on Monday, Jan. 30. His bond is set at $150,000.