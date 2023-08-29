WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been charged for his role in a high-speed chase that injured an officer with the Wichita Police Department last week.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Nicholas Shugart has been charged with the following:

Battery against a law enforcement officer Fleeing or attempting to elude an officer Or in the alternative – Fleeing or attempting to elude an officer Criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon Possession of drug paraphernalia for use Driving under the influence Drive while license is suspended or canceled

Counts one through four are considered felonies. Counts five through seven are misdemeanors.

The officer was injured after investigating a suspicious vehicle.

According to the WPD, the officer was investigating a vehicle with two people sleeping inside near 30th Street South and McLean around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Wichita police said the people fled in the car, knocking him down and running over him. He suffered injuries to the leg, including a potential bone fracture.

A chase ensued that ended near 15th and Meridian in north Wichita, where the suspects crashed into another vehicle after running a stop sign. Shugart and a 27-year-old woman were taken into custody, police said.

Shugart is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 11. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.