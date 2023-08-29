WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been charged for his role in a high-speed chase that injured an officer with the Wichita Police Department last week.
According to court documents, 41-year-old Nicholas Shugart has been charged with the following:
- Battery against a law enforcement officer
- Fleeing or attempting to elude an officer
- Or in the alternative – Fleeing or attempting to elude an officer
- Criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia for use
- Driving under the influence
- Drive while license is suspended or canceled
Counts one through four are considered felonies. Counts five through seven are misdemeanors.
The officer was injured after investigating a suspicious vehicle.
According to the WPD, the officer was investigating a vehicle with two people sleeping inside near 30th Street South and McLean around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Wichita police said the people fled in the car, knocking him down and running over him. He suffered injuries to the leg, including a potential bone fracture.
A chase ensued that ended near 15th and Meridian in north Wichita, where the suspects crashed into another vehicle after running a stop sign. Shugart and a 27-year-old woman were taken into custody, police said.
Shugart is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 11. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.