WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been charged in the case of a 2018 homicide that took place in Wichita.

In December, Calvin Thornton pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of Eula Duncan. Thornton was sentenced in Sedgwick County Court to 64 months in prison and must pay $2,515.54 to the Crime Victims Compensation Board on Thursday afternoon.

He was initially charged on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The homicide happened in 2018.

According to the Sedgwick County District Court, officers with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) were dispatched to the 1200 block of S Longfellow on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers found 55-year-old Eula Duncan dead.

An investigation by the WPD revealed that Thornton had beat Duncan to death with a wooden stick, later identified as a table leg.

Thornton told police he hit Duncan with the table leg after she called him a homophobic slur in front of a homosexual man. He also stated that Duncan had hit him in the head with the stick before he took it and beat her.

A post-mortem exam done by the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center revealed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.