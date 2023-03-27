WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Five months after the death of a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputy, charges have been filed against the driver who allegedly crashed into her.

Deputy Sidnee Carter was responding to a call and driving south on 135th Street West around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2022. Her vehicle crashed with another vehicle at 29th Street North. Investigators said the other driver allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign.

On Monday, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office announced that Kelvin Wayne Burgett has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in Carter’s death. He was also charged with one count of driving while suspended.

Burgett is expected to make his first appearance before a judge on Tuesday.

Carter was 22 years old. She had been with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for a year and a half in the Detention Facility before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in February 2022. She graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in July.