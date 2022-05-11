WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been charged in the deadly car crash that killed 42-year-old Don “Henry” Kirk.

Alonso Garcia-Amaya (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Alonso Garcia-Amaya, 33, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter; while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of 27th Street North and Woodland around 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 8.

Wichita police say Kirk was standing behind his car when Garcia-Amaya rear-ended his car, pinning him.

Kirk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia-Amaya’s bond is set at $100,000.

His next court date is scheduled for Monday, May 23.