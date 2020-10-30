Man charged in deaths of 2 sons signs extradition waiver

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A man who is charged in the deaths of his two sons will soon be returned to Kansas from Oklahoma where he was arrested with his two daughters after the killings.

KMBC-TV reports that 40-year-old Donny Jackson Jr. has signed a written extradition waiver. That will allow him to be returned to Leavenworth County, Kansas, where he was charged Tuesday in the killings of 14-year-old Logan Jackson and 12-year-old Austin Jackson.

After an Amber Alert was issued, Jackson was arrested near Erick, Oklahoma, and the boys 3- and 7-year-old sisters were returned to their family.

