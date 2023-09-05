WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has charged a 36-year-old man with murder stemming from a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Wichita last week.

Jeremy Miles was charged with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Tuesday afternoon.

The charges come after police were dispatched to the 2000 block of S. Seneca St. on Aug. 30 around 10:45 a.m. Officers arrived and found James Gibson, 69, of Wichita, dead with gunshots inside an apartment.

Detectives pursued leads and located the suspect with the assistance of Flock technology, Axon cameras, and community help.

The department is asking anyone with any additional information on the homicide to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Miles is next due in court on Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m.