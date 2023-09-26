WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Addriane Kenney from Wichita and critically injuring another on Friday.

According to court documents, Matthew Alexander III has been charged with the following:

Murder in the first degree; Intentional and premeditated Attempted murder in the First Degree Or in the alternative: Aggravated battery; Knowingly cause great bodily harm/disfigurement/death Aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon Aggravated battery; Knowingly use weapon cause great body harm/disfigure/death Criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon Battery Kidnapping Aggravated burglary; Dwelling for felony, theft, domestic violence, or sexually motivated crime

According to the Wichita Police Department, officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to the report of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Mission.

When they arrived, they found two injured women. One of the victims, Kenney, died at the scene. EMS rushed the other victim, a 22-year-old woman, to the hospital.

The WPD says officers were able to identify Alexander as the suspect and found him in the 600 block of S. Mission. He was arrested after a brief standoff.

Investigators say their preliminary finding is that the two women and Alexander were involved in a disturbance that led to the shooting.

Alexander is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 5.