Man charged in fatal stabbing, first homicide of the year in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Bel Aire man has been charged in a fatal stabbing that took place on Sunday, January 2. It was the first homicide of the year in Wichita.

Bryce Johnston, 27, made his first appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon. As he appeared on camera, he yelled, “Rapture!” Then, he apologized.

When the judge asked him if Bryce Johnston was his name, he replied, “Jesus Christ.”

The district attorney charged Johnston with first-degree murder in the death of Jayson Stalkup, 44, of Wichita. Stalkup was stabbed multiple times while in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2700 block of North Amidon. Police arrested Johnston a couple of blocks away at the scene of a car crash. He had minor injuries.

While appearing before the judge Wednesday, Johnston asked to hire his own attorney. The judge said a court-appointed attorney will remain in place until Johnston hires his own.

Johnston again repeated, “Rapture!” as he left the courtroom.

The judge set the next court date for January 18. Johnston’s bond is set at $500,000.