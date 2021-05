LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Leavenworth man has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting death in Leavenworth on May 4.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said Monday that Cordell Marqueise Stewart was charged in the death of 31-year-old Floyd Ross Jr. Police responded to a report of shots fired in Leavenworth.

They found Ross lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.